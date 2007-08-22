Siemens and Infineon in Energy JV

Siemens AG plans to enter a joint venture with Infineon Technologies AG to develop and manufacture a type of semiconductor to reduce energy consumption.

The companies have signed a memorandum of understanding for the venture, in which Infineon will hold a 60 percent stake. A final contract will be signed in September. The Thyristor semiconductors will be used by Siemens's Power and Distribution division to reduce and regulate energy consumption in high-voltage installations which distribute energy over long distances.