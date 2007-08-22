Sharp opens subsidiary in Russia

Japanese electronics maker Sharp said that it has a new sales subsidiary in Moscow to boost sales of LCD televisions on the growing Russian market.

The new office will sell LCD TVs that has been assembled in Sharp's LCD plant in Poland, which started operations in July.



The company's plant plan to sell 46- and 57-inch TVs and other large-screen models in Russia. A subsidiary in Germany was previously responsible for the Russian market, monstersandcritics reports.



On Wednesday Sharp presented a prototype of an ultra-thin flat-screen TV that was two centimeters thick.