SMT & Inspection | August 22, 2007
ASSET and Agilent integration<br>of in-Circuit and JTAG test
ASSET InterTech and Agilent Technologies announced an extension of their long-standing joint sales, marketing and licensing agreement under which ASSET's ScanWorks® JTAG system has been integrated into Agilent's 3070, Medalist i5000 and the newer i3070 in-circuit test (ICT) systems as the preferred JTAG solution.
The full integration of ScanWorks into Agilent's ICT platforms allows manufacturers to reduce test costs because boundary-scan tests developed on ScanWorks during design for prototype debug can migrate to ICT systems in high-volume manufacturing lines without additional investment in test development. The fully integrated ScanWorks solution for Agilent's ICT systems is the only completely integrated JTAG solution available on any ICT system.
“We are very pleased with our ongoing relationship between our companies," said N.K. Chari, Agilent's marketing manager for ICT systems. “The integration of ScanWorks into our legacy 3070 systems, Medalist i5000 and i3070 Series offers electronic equipment suppliers and contract manufacturers best-in-class capabilities not found anywhere else. While the Agilent Medalist i3070 platform does offer best-in-class scan capability, the fully integrated ScanWorks offers the best test reuse for our customers."
Under the terms of the extended agreement, ASSET continues as Agilent's preferred supplier of boundary-scan systems and intellectual property. Agilent provides worldwide support for ScanWorks on the Agilent i3070, 3070 and i5000 ICT systems.
“The internal integration of ScanWorks into Agilent's ICT systems has certainly demonstrated the value of seamless test reuse," said Glenn Woppman, ASSET's president and CEO. “Beginning with design debug, continuing through manufacturing and following a product into field support and repair, ScanWorks' JTAG tests are completely portable."
“We continually look for ways to improve the quality and cost-competitiveness of our services," said Byoung An, president of Testing House. “That means thoroughly testing the quality of our product at every phase in its life cycle. We can do this quite efficiently by deploying ScanWorks to debug prototypes in design. Then, these tests migrate to our fully integrated ScanWorks system on our Agilent 3070 ICT system. ScanWorks has the versatility and portability to support our life-cycle testing goals and keep a lid on test development costs. In the very price-sensitive electronics test marketplace, it's incumbent upon us to reduce costs whenever we can and ScanWorks is helping us do that.
