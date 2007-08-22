Aeroflex opens service center in Singapore

Aeroflex has opened a new regional service center in Singapore that enables the Aeroflex Test Solutions (ATS) division to provide instrument service support to its customers within the major growth markets in Asia.

“This is yet another step in our commitment of supporting customers globally. This strategy includes worldwide service centers that mirror our customers' design, manufacturing and distribution centers," said Ryan Panos, vice president of sales, ATS, Aeroflex, Inc.



Located next to Singapore Science and Technology Park in the Technopreneur Centre in Ayer Rajah, the new service center will be the operational hub for ATS products in the Asia-Pacific region. The center will provide regional support to customers, sales teams, direct service operations and third-party service channels.



“Aeroflex greatly values its relationship with customers in the Asia Pacific region," said Panos. “This new service center enables us to add greater value for our Asian customers by providing a convenient and cost-effective location to calibrate and service their instruments quickly, ensuring the least amount of downtime."



The Singapore facility will provide service and support for the entire range of Aeroflex test products. It will ramp to full service in phases, first providing calibration and repair service for general purpose test and measurement instruments, then wireless test instruments, followed by avionics and military/aerospace test instruments.