Finnish electronics companies eyes Romania

Romania is still one of the poorest countries in Europe, despite that the countries economy is booming. Finnish electronics companies have discovered the Romanian market, and more of them are interested in investing in the country.

EMS provider Elcoteq has already a plant in Arad. Nokia has already made a decision to build a plant in the country.



Romania is an interested market for the foreign investors due to the low costs in the country. Also EU- financed project like new infrastructure and environment protection is also making the country more interests to invest in.



What Romanian most fear is that young people are moving out from the country, especially to Spain and Italy. According to many Nokia is an interested employee, but educated workforce is in need in the country, hbl reports.