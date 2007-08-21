Adax Europe signs partnership with EPS-Tech

Adax Europe has announced a strategic partnership with EPS-Tech, strengthening Adax's position in the middle eastern markets.

The appointment of a sales partner has become necessary due to the accelerating demand for telecom infrastructure in Israel and surrounding countries. Under the terms of the agreement EPS-Tech will support Adax's expansion with a range of joint marketing and commercial activities, and will distribute Adax's market leading SS7, ATM and IP product portfolio to telecom companies in the Middle East. In addition they will also offer local support. The partnership deal will come into effect immediately.



"EPS-Tech is thrilled to be distributing Adax's products to the Middle East" comments Shahar Ner-Gaon, System Architecture Engineer for EPS-Tech." Adax's SS7, ATM, and IP product suite is considered to be best of breed due to the performance, reliability, scalability, ease of use and mosof all the protection in investment it offers customers through their single software driver and consistent API. Thanks to this partnership we will be able to meet the demands and requirements of our customers in developing next generation infrastructure, and introduce new services to the country."



Robin Kent, Director, European Operations at Adax comments "EPS-Tech is well known for providing their customers with the highest class embedded computing solutions and we are overjoyed to become part of their extensive product portfolio. We are extremely confident that their

extensive knowledge and experience in the telecommunications market will open up new opportunities for both companies. This partnership will not only benefit new customers, it will bring value to existing customers for EPS-Tech and Adax".