Electronics Production | August 21, 2007
Transcarpathia new hot EMS<br>destination in Ukraine
evertiq.com has earlier report that Western Ukraine is trying to become Europe's answer to the challenge of cheap Chinese factories despite bureaucratic red tape and political turmoil. Companies like Jabil and Flextronics are investing in this area.
Zakarpatye region is divided into 18 administrative territorial units, including 5 regional administrative centers (Uzhgorod, Mukachevo, Khust, Beregovo, and Chop), and 13 districts.This province is based in the Uzhgorod area and the province is known as Transcarpathia.
Jabil is building a 280,000-square-foot factory that will employ 2,400. The company expects to invest $90 million in the region and produce 300,000 cell phones per week.
EMS provider Flextronics is building a plant in the town called Mukachevo. The investment is expected to be worth $ 29 million.
Zakarpatye region became a focus of attention for such well-known transnational companies like Volkswagen, Skoda, Audi , Fischer, Philips, Hewlett Packard, Flextronics, TDK, Leoni, Delphi, Yazaki, Jabil, Le-Go, Henkel, and others, which are already running their investment projects in the region.
The area in Western Ukraine is known for its poverty and high unemployment. The region wants to attract foreign companies to invest in the region by escaping rising wages, taxes and real estate costs in neighboring countries.
Analysis of the region's economic development in the last few years proves sufficient influence of investments upon its growing development rates.
As of January 1, 2007, according to data of the statistics department, the region has 773 enterprises running with direct foreign investments. In general, over the period of foreign investing the region received USD 298.2 mn of direct foreign investments. Per capita figure makes USD 239.7 and by this indicator the region ranks ninth among all regions of Ukraine.
Jabil is building a 280,000-square-foot factory that will employ 2,400. The company expects to invest $90 million in the region and produce 300,000 cell phones per week.
EMS provider Flextronics is building a plant in the town called Mukachevo. The investment is expected to be worth $ 29 million.
Zakarpatye region became a focus of attention for such well-known transnational companies like Volkswagen, Skoda, Audi , Fischer, Philips, Hewlett Packard, Flextronics, TDK, Leoni, Delphi, Yazaki, Jabil, Le-Go, Henkel, and others, which are already running their investment projects in the region.
The area in Western Ukraine is known for its poverty and high unemployment. The region wants to attract foreign companies to invest in the region by escaping rising wages, taxes and real estate costs in neighboring countries.
Analysis of the region's economic development in the last few years proves sufficient influence of investments upon its growing development rates.
As of January 1, 2007, according to data of the statistics department, the region has 773 enterprises running with direct foreign investments. In general, over the period of foreign investing the region received USD 298.2 mn of direct foreign investments. Per capita figure makes USD 239.7 and by this indicator the region ranks ninth among all regions of Ukraine.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments