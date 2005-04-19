BlackBerry 7100x

AT&S, RIM extend agreement

Austrian PCB-maker AT&S and Research In Motion (RIM) extended their strategic supplier agreement for another two years, EMSNow reports. The agreement includes PCB's for RIM's handheld device BlackBerry.

AT&S will continue to be a main supplier for printed circuit boards for Research In Motion’s BlackBerry Wireless Handhelds, and the companies will continue to cooperate closely on technology developments, according to EMSNow.