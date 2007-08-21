Qimonda expands agreement with SMIC

Qimonda and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation have signed an agreement to expand their existing cooperation on the production of standard memory chips (DRAMs).

Under the terms of the agreement, Qimonda will transfer its 80nm DRAM trench technology to SMIC's 300mm facility in Beijing and SMIC will manufacture DRAMs for computing applications in this technology exclusively for Qimonda. Furthermore, the agreement includes the option to transfer Qimonda's 75nm technology to SMIC in the future.



“The extension of our cooperation with SMIC underlines our partnership commitment in Asia and it further increases our production capabilities," said Kin Wah Loh, CEO and President of Qimonda.



"We are excited to further expand our partnership with Qimonda into 80nm manufacturing. The partnership has continued to drive the technology advancement of SMIC's memory strategy," said Dr. Richard Chang, President and CEO of SMIC