Lennart Evrell nominated as new<br>Board member of PartnerTech

The nominating committee of PartnerTech AB has nominated Lennart Evrell to be a new member of the Board of Directors, subject to election by an extraordinary general meeting on September 4

Mr. Evrell holds a Master of Engineering and M.B.A. He has held positions at ABB, Atlas Copco, Sphinx Gustavsberg, Munters and Sapa, all international companies. He is currently a member of the boards of Nordea Fonder and Cross Country Systems. Meanwhile, Claes Wretlind has notified the company that he wishes to retire from the Board of Directors.



The extraordinary general meeting will be held at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, September 4, at Advokatfirman Delphi & Co.



The members of the nominating committee are Henrik Blomquist (Skanditek Industriförvaltning AB), Erik Sjöström (Livförsäkrings AB Skandia) and Peter Rönström (Lannebo Fonder).