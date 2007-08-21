Jabil keeps US plant going

EMS provider Jabil has come up with a lucrative niche that has made it possible for the company to expand on the US market while other electronic manufacturing operations have moved abroad.

Instead of shrinking the plant in Tempe, Arizona, Jabil has added approximately 250 new workers in the past two years, and the company is continuing to expand.



The plant specializes in producing PCB boards to 40 customers. Most customers are in the medical, aeronautics and defence field. In this plant they include defence contractor-airplane builder Boeing and medical device maker Masimo, Courier-journal reports.



According to Gene Sparks, Jabil's director of U.S. sales, the industries are heavily regulated by the federal government; it's not practical to move production overseas. As those segments are increasingly outsourcing manufacturing, the plant's business is booming.



The company is looking to expand its aeronautics, defence and industrial business, said Gene Sparks. The Tempe plant is a key component in this matter.