Electronics Production | August 21, 2007
RFMD to acquire Sirenza Microdevices
RF Micro Devices and Sirena Microdevices have signed a definitive merger agreement.
Under the terms of the merger agreement unanimously approved by the respective boards of directors of the two companies, each outstanding share of Sirenza's common stock will be exchanged for a combination of 1.7848 shares of RFMD common stock and $5.56 in cash. Outstanding options to purchase Sirenza stock will be assumed by RFMD and converted into options to purchase RFMD stock.
Based on RFMD's closing stock price on Friday, August 10, 2007, the last trading day prior to the announcement of the transaction, the consideration is valued at $16.64 per share, which represents a 17% premium over Sirenza's closing stock price on such date, and an offer value of approximately $900 million comprised of $300 million in cash with the balance in stock. The transaction is intended to allow all or a portion of the consideration receivable in RFMD stock to be tax-free to Sirenza stockholders. Upon completion of the transaction, current RFMD and Sirenza stockholders will own approximately 67 percent and 33 percent, respectively, of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.
The transaction is expected to be completed in RFMD's third fiscal quarter, ending December 29, 2007, and is subject to approval by the stockholders of both companies as well as regulatory approval. RFMD expects the transaction to be accretive to non-GAAP EPS within six months of closing, with modest synergies assumed.
The management teams of RFMD and Sirenza will be combined to address the expanded opportunities created by the merger. Bob Van Buskirk, president and CEO of Sirenza, will relocate to North Carolina and will lead RFMD's new Multi-Market Products Group. Bob Bruggeworth, president and CEO of RFMD, will continue as president and CEO of the combined company. The post-closing board of directors of the combined company is expected to consist of nine members from RFMD and two members from Sirenza.
RF markets, including broadband/CATV, wireless infrastructure, WiMAX and aerospace and
defense. Similarly, the transaction will allow Sirenza to expand its revenue stream beyond component-level solutions and drive supply chain and procurement efficiencies, as a result of RFMD's leadership in highvolume semiconductor manufacturing.
Based on RFMD's closing stock price on Friday, August 10, 2007, the last trading day prior to the announcement of the transaction, the consideration is valued at $16.64 per share, which represents a 17% premium over Sirenza's closing stock price on such date, and an offer value of approximately $900 million comprised of $300 million in cash with the balance in stock. The transaction is intended to allow all or a portion of the consideration receivable in RFMD stock to be tax-free to Sirenza stockholders. Upon completion of the transaction, current RFMD and Sirenza stockholders will own approximately 67 percent and 33 percent, respectively, of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.
The transaction is expected to be completed in RFMD's third fiscal quarter, ending December 29, 2007, and is subject to approval by the stockholders of both companies as well as regulatory approval. RFMD expects the transaction to be accretive to non-GAAP EPS within six months of closing, with modest synergies assumed.
The management teams of RFMD and Sirenza will be combined to address the expanded opportunities created by the merger. Bob Van Buskirk, president and CEO of Sirenza, will relocate to North Carolina and will lead RFMD's new Multi-Market Products Group. Bob Bruggeworth, president and CEO of RFMD, will continue as president and CEO of the combined company. The post-closing board of directors of the combined company is expected to consist of nine members from RFMD and two members from Sirenza.
RF markets, including broadband/CATV, wireless infrastructure, WiMAX and aerospace and
defense. Similarly, the transaction will allow Sirenza to expand its revenue stream beyond component-level solutions and drive supply chain and procurement efficiencies, as a result of RFMD's leadership in highvolume semiconductor manufacturing.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments