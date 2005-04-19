Celoxica appoints EDA veteran

UK-based Celoxica, a provider of C-based design and synthesis solutions has appointed electronic design automation (EDA) industry veteran Keith Hopkins to its board as a non-executive director.

“Keith’s appointment further strengthens our management team and provides tremendous breadth of semiconductor and EDA industry experience,” commented Phil Bishop president and CEO of Celoxica. “As adoption of Celoxica’s ESL tools accelerates across key market segments, I am confident Keith will make valuable contributions to the development of the company.”



Hopkins, most recently vice president of business development at ARM, has over twenty-four years experience in the electronics and EDA industry. Hopkins joined ARM through their acquisition of physical intellectual property company Artisan Components where he was vice president of sales for North America and Europe. Previous positions have included vice president of world wide sales at verification tools company Denali Software and senior sales management roles at ClickServices.com, Mentor Graphics, Integrated Measurement Systems and Daisy Systems. Hopkins’ sales experience is complemented by his time as senior hardware design engineer for Intel. Hopkins graduated with a Bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering (Digital Design) from the University of Tennessee.