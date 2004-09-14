Currant sink driver for Real-Time Error Detection

MBI5171, a new 8-channel currant sink driver for LEDs, which is designed in applications that need LED light sources for single or multi colour output.

MBI5171 contains serial buffer and data latches that convert serial input data into parallel output format. At MBI5171 output stage, eight regulated currant ports are designed to provide uniform and constant currant sink for driving LED’s within a large range of Vf variations. The output currant is determined by an external resistor and by the brightness control code, both sets of the user.



MBI5171 features 8 constant-current output channels with 128-step current adjustment and each channel can deliver constant current from 5mA to 120mA. Hence, the current skew between ICs can be compensated within 1%. Moreover, in the Error Detection mode, display applications need not be shut down and system controllers can read back each open or short LED error at any time. Such features can especially assist to manage outdoor and distant displays, like traffic sign applications and LED full-color display panels.



By means of the Share-I-O™ technique, an additional function, Error Detection or Current Adjustment, is added to MBI5171 without adding any extra pins in package.Thus, MBI5171 could be a drop-in enhancement of PrecisionDrive™ series and users need not change the printed circuit board originally designed for conventional LED drivers.