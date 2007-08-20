Union demand “Lift Freescale veil of secrecy"

evertiq.com reported earlier that the employees at the Scottish East Kilbride plant of Freescale were told that the company intends to sell the entire factory. Union clamed that it wanted to talk to Freescale, however they have been unable to talk to reach the management.

Now the union demanded Freescale to "come clean over the future" of the Scottish East Kilbride plant, and to be "open and honest" with its employees. The union has after repeated requests for information met silence from the company, which continues to decline to comment.



According to East Kilbride MP Adam Ingram, Freescale has appointed real estate group Colliers to market the manufacturing plant, The Herald reports. Other sources claim that the company is augmenting the existing 900 workforce at the plant by taking on 100 temporary workers, including Polish migrants to ramp up the production and to build up stocks to sell to existing customers.



Manufacturing at the Scottish East Kilbride plant is expected to be transferred to Freescale's Oakhill plant in Texas, The Herald reports. Workers at the East Kilbride plant fears are mounting that the company is trying to keep them on-side in the short term by going through the motions of trying to find a buyer.



"Union wants Freescale to come clean over the future of the plant. There has been a veil of secrecy applied by management ever since speculation started regarding the future of the manufacturing division", Jimmy Farrelly, Unite senior regional industrial organizer in Scotland, said.