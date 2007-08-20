Foxconn to Construct Plant in Russia

In cooperation with PC manufacturer Hewlett-Packard, Taiwan based EMS Giant Foxconn, will construct a $50 million plant in St. Petersburg, Russia for PCs and LCD monitors.

The plant will start with assembling desktop PCs for Hewlett-Packard for domestic market. Foxconn held negotiations with St. Petersburg Committee for Economic Development, Industrial Policy and Trade last week. Foxconn is willing to set up in St. Petersburg the world-class facilities that will assemble PCs, LCD monitors and other computer devices. The site area will be 60,000 square meters. The construction could be launched this fall and completed in a year if everything goes as scheduled.