Interview with Mr. Holger GÖPEL, CEO of GÖPEL

Mr. Holger Göpel, CEO at GÖPEL electronic, explains in an intereview with evertiq.com what the future looks looks like for the company. Mr. Göpel explaines that the company is investing in the future, e.g. by building a new company facility. “The ground will be broken this year" he said.

Question: What changes at GOEPEL electronic stands out most?



The changes at GOEPEL electronic are strongly connected with the general changes on the electronic and optical tester market. At the start, GOEPEL electronic provided test and measurement solutions for JTAG/Boundary Scan, Automotive Test and Automated Optical Inspection. These were test technologies that were hardly connected with each other.

Today we're a unique vendor that offers test engineers the opportunity to “Get the total Coverage!" by leveraging the convergence these individual solutions into complete and combined solutions for electronic and optical testing. Furthermore, we have established on the international test and measurement market as a leading company. For instance: ten years ago our goal was to be part of the game in Automated Optical Inspection – today our demand is being one of the leading AOI vendors. This improvement can be viewed as a key change.



Question: What are the new goals focused by GOEPEL electronic?



GOEPEL electronic has always been a trend setter and technology leader priding itself on being the first vendor providing new solutions and technologies, rather than jumping on the bandwagon and trying to keep up. This is true not just for published industry standards such as PXI Express, FlexRay, MOST or LXI, but also our own in house development of the ground-breaking and revolutionary hardware platform for JTAG/Boundary Scan named ScanFlex, which is unrivalled in terms of flexibility, modularity and performance. GOEPEL keeps focused on new technologies and ideas to constantly improve and invent, it's the only way to stay market leader. Furthermore, we continuously search for new markets and technology areas to provide quality assurance equipment for as well as finding new partners to weave ideas with each other.



Question: You have been growing in Europe, which areas in Europe are you most focused on?



Of course, GOEPEL electronic is a German company and our main market is Germany, but we naturally focus on the economically strong European countries such as UK, France and Italy. That's why we established branch subsidiaries in England and France. In general, we're present in most countries of the world – either by running offices in several countries or having high-class distributors that ensure excellent local and on-site customer support for more than 5,000 worldwide system installations.



Question: How are you working along with your suppliers?



We have very good relationships with our suppliers that have been developing over recent years. Many suppliers are located near our headquarters, where all development and construction is carried out. That means short delivery times and good local relationships. It's giving and taking because several suppliers are our customers as well. Another crucial point is that optical technologies and precision engineering was invented and developed in Jena/Germany. The area is well-known and accepted all over the world because many high-tech companies which are our suppliers, customers and partners are located in “Saalecon Valley", our term for the technology region in and around Jena.



Question: Do you consider transferring the development to low cost regions in Europe?



No. It's that simple. GOEPEL electronic stands for highest quality and standards that can only be continued by building on the technical expertise and knowledge that is the foundation of the company here in Jena. This continues the tradition of the high-tech region of Jena, because we see ourselves as kind of grandchildren of Ernst Abbe, Carl Zeiss and Otto Schott.



Question: How does the future looks like will you make any acquisitions?



The past and future of GOEPEL electronic is determined by healthy growth. We've never grown too fast or too little. We never bought another company or the like but increased by internal developments. We're investing in the future, e.g. by building a new company facility – the ground will be broken this very year.