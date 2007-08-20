Infineon terminates contract with CFO

With immediate effect, the Supervisory Board of Infineon Technologies AG released Rüdiger A. Günther, Chief Financial Officer and Labor Director, from his positions.

The Supervisory Board has asked Peter J. Fischl to assume the positions of CFO and Labor Director at Infineon as an interim measure.



The Supervisory Board decided to release Günther from his positions due to irreconcilable differences and immediately initiated the contract termination. Günther was appointed a member of the Board in April 2007 and became both CFO and Labor Director in May 2007. He originally succeeded Peter J. Fischl, who held the two positions until his retirement in May 2007.