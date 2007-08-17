TTems wins award from Harris Systems

An award from Harris Corporation for outstanding performance has been won by electronics

manufacturing services provider TT electronic manufacturing services Ltd (TTems), in

recognition of consistent high quality and on-time delivery for the MoD Bowman programme.

Presenting the award, Harris Corporation Chairman, President and CEO Howard L. Lance said:

“This award is an appreciation of the high standards and dependable service we have enjoyed

in our partnership with TTems, and underlines our commitment to support UK industry in fulfilling the Bowman Programme."



TTems Managing Director Andrew Cox and his team received the award during an open day for the

dedication of Harris Systems Ltd's new Advanced Manufacturing facility in Winnersh, Berkshire,

attended by a large audience of Harris suppliers and customers.



Welcoming the award, Andrew Cox said: “TTems is committed to its partnership with Harris and the

award reflects a strong relationship of trust and teamwork. We pride ourselves on being part of

such a prestigious programme, a key part of our defence and security sector focus."



Harris Systems Ltd., a leading supplier of secure tactical radio systems, is the HF subsystem

supplier for the Bowman Programme, described as one of the most important land-based military

projects in recent UK history. Harris awarded a £20million sub-module assemblies contract for the

programme to TTems in 2002. TTems has since won additional manufacturing business from Harris Systems.



Key on Harris' list of priorities for the partnership was a high level of RF capability,

and over the last five years they have also been particularly impressed with TTems' consistent

high quality production and on-time delivery.