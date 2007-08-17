German chip market declines

Semiconductor market in Germany declined in July. The turnover in the German chip market was in July slightly under the previous month, announces ZVEI.

The semiconductor turnover in Germany in July was five percent lower than in July 2006. The semiconductor market seem to decrease in something that looks like a trend. Thre percent down in May, three percent down in June, and three percent down in July.Cumulated the conversion was in Germany in the first seven months 2007 by two per cent under the same period of the previous year. Also the incoming orders remained easily under the level in June this yearly. The market develops in Germany somewhat still better than in completely Europe.After necessary clear corrections of the growth rates in the second quarter expectations worsened downward however substantially. Particularly with microprocessors and discrete/Opto semiconductors the corrections were large. The total values still are under the previous year. In the second half-year seasonally usual market growth is not to be foreseen yet. The good industry economic situation of the second half-year 2006 affect themselves thereby additionally as basis effect. In many places the acceptance were taken back to market growth in the entire year 2007. Thus hopes for a altogether positive growth rate (in euro) shrink, so the ZVEI also for Germany.