Sun Chemical expands its european team

Sun Chemical Circuits announced the appointment of Uwe Rieck as European sales technician.

Rieck has over 10 years' experience in the circuits industry, specifically in equipment and PCB-process. He previously worked for Würth Electronics, one of Germany's largest PCB manufacturers, where he was responsible for solder mask technology, and for Huntsman Advanced Materials, where he commissioned and optimised the yields of processing equipment.



Tony Searle, global business manager for Sun Chemical Circuits, said: “Uwe will be a great asset to Sun Chemical's customers and brings with him a wealth of PCB processing experience and knowledge of this fast-growing industry. Following a significant increase of our market share in the last year, it was important to ensure our customers continue to receive a high level of customer service, and Uwe's appointment is a reflection of our commitment to this and the circuits industry."



Rieck added: “With Sun Chemical Circuits' rapidly growing customer base, it is important we continue to help our customers obtain the best possible yields from our products, using their chosen processing equipment."



Sun Chemical Circuits, Europe's No. 1 manufacturer of solder mask, continues to expand its European technical sales team in the wake of growing market share in the European circuits industry. Rieck is the latest addition, following the appointments earlier in 2007 of Frank Eirmbter in Germany, Mauro Preziosa in Italy, and Scott Mcleod in North America. Additionally, in Asia, Hammond Wen was appointed sales manager, as well as the addition of two new China-based sales people to cope with growing Asian regional business.