Flextronics gets OK in US to acquire Solectron

The EMS merger between Flextronics and Solectron has passed an important hurdle. The US antitrust laws has now approved Flextronics's acquisition of Solectron.



Officials have completed their investigation of the deal without taking action to block it, the Federal Trade Commission said in a notice.



Flextronics makes products ranging from mobile phones for Sony Ericsson to Xbox game consoles for Microsoft Corp. to printers for Hewlett-Packard Co. and Solectron customers include Alcatel-Lucent and IBM. Mutual customers include Cisco, Motorola, Ericsson and Nortel Networks Corp.