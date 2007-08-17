Electronics Production | August 17, 2007
Digi-Key Corporation and Johanson Dielectrics Inc. sign global distribution deal
Digi-Key Corporation and Johanson Dielectrics, Inc., a worldwide producer of high quality ceramic chip capacitors, announced today the signing of a global distribution agreement.
One of the world's fastest growing distributors of electronic components, Digi-Key ships products to more than 140 countries worldwide.
Johanson Dielectrics designs and manufactures capacitors in a state-of-the-art facility in Sylmar, California as well as its Guangdong, China facility. Products include standard and high voltage SMT capacitors, X2Y decoupling and filtering capacitors, and a variety of standard and custom high voltage and high capacitance value ceramic capacitors.
“We are very pleased to add Johanson Dielectrics to our line card," said Mark Larson, Digi-Key president and COO. “Johanson Dielectrics' dedication to customer satisfaction makes this company a good match for Digi-Key, and we are certain that its products will be of great interest and appeal to our customers."
“Johanson Dielectrics is very happy to have Digi-Key as our business partner. Their quality and reputation for customer satisfaction is unsurpassed," said Tom Blaskovich, vice president of sales, Johanson Dielectrics. “Digi-Key will enable Johanson Dielectrics to expand sales of our HVS, X2Y and High Cap products with customers throughout the world."
Johanson Dielectrics ceramic capacitors stocked by Digi-Key include a variety of capacitance ratings, case sizes and voltage ratings. These products are featured in Digi-Key's print and online catalogs and are available for purchase directly from Digi-Key. The terms of this new distribution agreement will enable Digi-Key to fulfill the design/prototype as well as the production quantity needs of its diverse customer base.
Johanson Dielectrics designs and manufactures capacitors in a state-of-the-art facility in Sylmar, California as well as its Guangdong, China facility. Products include standard and high voltage SMT capacitors, X2Y decoupling and filtering capacitors, and a variety of standard and custom high voltage and high capacitance value ceramic capacitors.
“We are very pleased to add Johanson Dielectrics to our line card," said Mark Larson, Digi-Key president and COO. “Johanson Dielectrics' dedication to customer satisfaction makes this company a good match for Digi-Key, and we are certain that its products will be of great interest and appeal to our customers."
“Johanson Dielectrics is very happy to have Digi-Key as our business partner. Their quality and reputation for customer satisfaction is unsurpassed," said Tom Blaskovich, vice president of sales, Johanson Dielectrics. “Digi-Key will enable Johanson Dielectrics to expand sales of our HVS, X2Y and High Cap products with customers throughout the world."
Johanson Dielectrics ceramic capacitors stocked by Digi-Key include a variety of capacitance ratings, case sizes and voltage ratings. These products are featured in Digi-Key's print and online catalogs and are available for purchase directly from Digi-Key. The terms of this new distribution agreement will enable Digi-Key to fulfill the design/prototype as well as the production quantity needs of its diverse customer base.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments