Digi-Key Corporation and Johanson Dielectrics Inc. sign global distribution deal

Digi-Key Corporation and Johanson Dielectrics, Inc., a worldwide producer of high quality ceramic chip capacitors, announced today the signing of a global distribution agreement.

One of the world's fastest growing distributors of electronic components, Digi-Key ships products to more than 140 countries worldwide.



Johanson Dielectrics designs and manufactures capacitors in a state-of-the-art facility in Sylmar, California as well as its Guangdong, China facility. Products include standard and high voltage SMT capacitors, X2Y decoupling and filtering capacitors, and a variety of standard and custom high voltage and high capacitance value ceramic capacitors.



“We are very pleased to add Johanson Dielectrics to our line card," said Mark Larson, Digi-Key president and COO. “Johanson Dielectrics' dedication to customer satisfaction makes this company a good match for Digi-Key, and we are certain that its products will be of great interest and appeal to our customers."



“Johanson Dielectrics is very happy to have Digi-Key as our business partner. Their quality and reputation for customer satisfaction is unsurpassed," said Tom Blaskovich, vice president of sales, Johanson Dielectrics. “Digi-Key will enable Johanson Dielectrics to expand sales of our HVS, X2Y and High Cap products with customers throughout the world."



Johanson Dielectrics ceramic capacitors stocked by Digi-Key include a variety of capacitance ratings, case sizes and voltage ratings. These products are featured in Digi-Key's print and online catalogs and are available for purchase directly from Digi-Key. The terms of this new distribution agreement will enable Digi-Key to fulfill the design/prototype as well as the production quantity needs of its diverse customer base.