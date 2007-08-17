High power PCB for currents<br>up to 800 ampere

The German PCB manufacturer Korsten & Goossens GmbH developed a high current PCB to simplify the integration of power electronics with digital electronic.

Also in power electronic applications there is trend towards miniaturization but compared to other electronics the PCB must be able to conduct also high currents. For automotive, as well as solar, battery and power transmission applications, therefore compact solutions are needed, which do not require special cables or power busses. An important criterion is also efficient heat dissipation.



The high current PCB of Korsten & Goossens is an ideal solution for high currents of up to 800 A. It offers a high flexibility in regard of the realization and implementation of the printed circuit board. Compared to conventional printed circuit boards with 400 um thick copper technology the inside lying 2.0 mm thick copper technology of Korsten & Goossens allows a far more compact configuration. Furthermore a direct contacting of high current paths and the conventional fine structures is possible. Thus power and control electronic can be integrated without problems on one PCB. Using deep milling a direct insertion of power components on the internal copper layer and using vias an insertion of press-fit components is possible.



Overall the high current PCB design of Korsten & Goossens is characterized by far lower costs, higher flexibility, a more compact size and a simpler processing.