New faces at Axiom

EMS provider Axiom Manufacturing Services which is based in Newbridge, UK has made three appointments to its management team.

Steve Wilks has been appointed commercial director, Jacqui Malpass joins as marketing manager and Stephanie Ivory as business development manager.



The company recently announced that it has invested GBP 1 million in production and test technology as it steps up its presence in the UK aerospace and defence market, icWales reports.