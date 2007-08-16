Wireless testing company SGS expands in UK

SGS expands its wireless testing house in Cambridge.

SGS has further expanded its European wireless test laboratory in Cambridge, UK. The expanded laboratory will now include Generic Access Network (GAN), Assisted-Global Positioning System (A-GPS) and specific application enablers including OMA Push to Talk (PoC). These expanded services build on the Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS) and Video Telephony (VT) services, already popular at SGS Wireless.



"SGS Wireless is the only European facility to offer all these testing services under one roof", says John Midwood, Engineering Manager of SGS Wireless Europe.



The testing is performed on multiple platforms from Aeroflex, setcom, Rohde and Schwarz and RadVision for both 2G and 3G technologies.



This means that enabled devices can meet the requirements laid out in 3GPP, OMA and IMTC specifications.



The wireless industry recognises how critical the independent certification programmes are to ensure global interoperability, and the application enabler test services provided by SGS will assist manufacturers and network operators to ensure end-to-end functionality of wireless devices.



All these services are accredited by United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) to ISO17025, assuring the competence, impartiality and performance capability of SGS Wireless against internationally agreed standards.



"SGS Wireless continues to respond to our customer needs by ensuring the availability of these services in our portfolio", says Andy Proctor, Business Development Manager of SGS Wireless Europe.



"By using UKAS as our accreditation body, SGS Wireless demonstrates its commitment to quality and expertise", adds Proctor.



"These services, particularly GAN and A-GPS, enable our customers to assure their products' quality and interoperability, and they can use our pre-conformance engineering services for advanced development and pre-certification testing".