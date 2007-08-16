Elcoteq Beijing receives two<br>Government Awards

Elcoteq SE announces that Elcoteq Beijing was honored with two awards issued by Beijing governmental committees on July 17, 2007.

The awards were given for the contribution the company has made in fostering harmonious business practices as well for accelerating development in the high tech industrial park towards the industrial market.



The Capital Civilized Enterprise Award was issued to Elcoteq Beijing by the Committee of Capital Social Construction of Ideological Infrastructure for developing a business that is positively integrated into the Beijing community and that meets the high quality standards that the government is fostering in preparation for the 2008 Olympics. The Committee of Capital Social Construction of Ideological Infrastructure is the senior organization responsible for managing all of the committees of Capital Social Construction in Beijing.



The 2006 Civilized Enterprise of Business Development Area Award was presented by the Committee of Business Development Area (BDA) of Social Construction of Ideological Infrastructure for Elcoteq's contribution to accelerating the development of the high tech industrial park as an

international technology center. The committee belongs to the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, of which Elcoteq Beijing is a part. This was the second year in a row Elcoteq has won the award.



Elcoteq Beijing was established in 2000 in Beijing, China. It is one of Elcoteq's four volume manufacturing plants in the Asia-Pacific region. The plant specializes in box build and sub-assembly manufacturing for communications products such as RF modules, engines, mobile phones, mobile

phone base stations controllers (2G/2.5G/3G), data processing units, data storage units, switching products, 3G interface boards, and message bus interfaces.