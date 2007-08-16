Elcoteq Tallinn ships in workers<br>from Hungary to complete orders

Elcoteq has trouble with finding labor for its manufacturing sites in Estonia. The company has now got to find workers in other countries.

Because of the large labor shortage in Tallinn, Estonia EMS provider Elcoteq ships in 100 Hungarian workers to complete orders at its Tallinn factory.



Jaanus Pauts, public relations director at Elcoteq, told the Eesti Paevaleht daily that the company contantly is facing the choice between turning large orders down or getting workforce from other countries.



“Side by side with standing orders the number of major orders with short deadlines is constantly growing", he said.