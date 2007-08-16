Sanmina-SCI narrows loss but still below expectations

Sanmina-SCI reported its third quarter's figures and the company announced that the quarterly loss narrowed. Quarterly losses totaled $27.6 million, or 5 cents per share, compared with a prior-year loss of $54.8 million, or 10 cents per share.

Despite the narrowed quarterly loss, from $54.8 million to $27.6milion, the results are still below the analysts' expectations. Revenue slipped to $2.49 billion from $2.71 billion, falling short of analysts' expectations of $2.6 billion.



"We are clearly disappointed that our revenue and earnings results fell below our expectations for the quarter", Chairman and Chief Executive Jure Sola said in a statement.



"These results were primarily impacted by continued weak demand and operational efficiencies in our components business", he added.