Electronics Production | August 15, 2007
DRAM unit shipments expected<br>to jump nearly 50% in 2007
Following the most painful half-year of DRAM market deterioration since the great collapse of 2001, a feeling of dread has given way to cautious optimism that the 2H07 DRAM market will bring better results.
DRAMs were essentially selling at “give-away" prices in May and June, but evidence suggests that the market, and free-falling ASPs, turned the corner in July and will begin an upward climb resulting in increases in quarterly growth through the balance of 2007.
Second-half optimism can be linked to the typical back-to-school and seasonal holiday demand, but other specific reasons include:
• PC shipments are forecast to increase 12% in 2007, with the average PC forecast to contain 1.4GB of DRAM, an increase of 75% over 2006, when memory per PC averaged 800MB. The average system memory per PC is expected to grow from 1.3GB in 2Q07, to 1.4GB in 3Q07 and 1.6GB in 4Q07. Some DRAM vendors believe as many as 45% of PCs shipped in 4Q07 will contain 2GB of DRAM, the amount required for optimal performance using the Vista operating system.
• Strong specialty DRAM demand driven by handsets and game consoles will also help boost DRAM demand in 2H07. The Xbox 360 (512MB GDDR3 DRAM), PlayStation 3 (256MB XDR DRAM), and the Nintendo Wii (64MB GDDR3 DRAM) all require a significant amount of memory. Meanwhile, increased DRAM content in new-generation handsets and other personal mobile products will generate more growth opportunities for DRAM suppliers. IC Insights forecasts an average 28MB of DRAM per cellular phone handset in 2007.
• Supply growth could slow in 2H07 as some DRAM suppliers shift capacity to NAND flash, and as yield issues arise with the DRAM industry's full-out migration to the 70nm process geometry.
As much as the DRAM price erosion hurt suppliers, end-users took advantage of the low prices for high-density parts and stocked up in 1H07. This trend will continue into the second half of the year. DRAM shipments are forecast to reach 3.0 billion units in 3Q07 and 3.3 billion in 4Q07. For the year, DRAM units are forecast to increase 49%. Shipments of 512Mb devices in 2007 are forecast to surpass total DRAM unit shipments for all of 2006. DRAM bit volume is forecast to surge 81% in 2007, the highest percentage increase since the 88% increase recorded in 1998.
Though it was a very difficult six months for DRAM suppliers in the first half of 2007, supply-demand balance appears to be returning to the DRAM market in the second half of the year.
Second-half optimism can be linked to the typical back-to-school and seasonal holiday demand, but other specific reasons include:
• PC shipments are forecast to increase 12% in 2007, with the average PC forecast to contain 1.4GB of DRAM, an increase of 75% over 2006, when memory per PC averaged 800MB. The average system memory per PC is expected to grow from 1.3GB in 2Q07, to 1.4GB in 3Q07 and 1.6GB in 4Q07. Some DRAM vendors believe as many as 45% of PCs shipped in 4Q07 will contain 2GB of DRAM, the amount required for optimal performance using the Vista operating system.
• Strong specialty DRAM demand driven by handsets and game consoles will also help boost DRAM demand in 2H07. The Xbox 360 (512MB GDDR3 DRAM), PlayStation 3 (256MB XDR DRAM), and the Nintendo Wii (64MB GDDR3 DRAM) all require a significant amount of memory. Meanwhile, increased DRAM content in new-generation handsets and other personal mobile products will generate more growth opportunities for DRAM suppliers. IC Insights forecasts an average 28MB of DRAM per cellular phone handset in 2007.
• Supply growth could slow in 2H07 as some DRAM suppliers shift capacity to NAND flash, and as yield issues arise with the DRAM industry's full-out migration to the 70nm process geometry.
As much as the DRAM price erosion hurt suppliers, end-users took advantage of the low prices for high-density parts and stocked up in 1H07. This trend will continue into the second half of the year. DRAM shipments are forecast to reach 3.0 billion units in 3Q07 and 3.3 billion in 4Q07. For the year, DRAM units are forecast to increase 49%. Shipments of 512Mb devices in 2007 are forecast to surpass total DRAM unit shipments for all of 2006. DRAM bit volume is forecast to surge 81% in 2007, the highest percentage increase since the 88% increase recorded in 1998.
Though it was a very difficult six months for DRAM suppliers in the first half of 2007, supply-demand balance appears to be returning to the DRAM market in the second half of the year.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments