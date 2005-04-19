Wyless appoints EG Wireless

Wyless Plc, a specialist in GPRS based solutions for the Automotive and M2M markets has selected EG Wireless Solutions as a preferred distributor for the Nordic Market.

The distribution agreement covers amongst promotion, the distribution of the Wyless Service to its system integrators and end users in the Nordic region. Wyless offer the most advanced features for GPRS such as fixed IP addressing, Roaming in more than 160 networks in 71 countries, transparent switch over to other networks, data encryption and SIM management.



EG Wireless Solution is a business units within EG Components which is a division in the Swedish public company Elektronikgruppen BK.