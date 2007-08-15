SMT & Inspection | August 15, 2007
IPTE revenue up in Q2 2007
IPTE NV has posted sales of € 66.2 million for the second quarter of 2007 compared with € 34.8 million in the same period last year.
The operating profit in the 2nd quarter of 2007 quadrupled and amounted to € 3,486,000 relative to € 858,000 in the same quarter in 2006. The net profit was € 2,815,000 over the period compared with € 277,000 last year.
Sales for the first half of 2007 are € 128.6 million, which is an increase of 91 % over the sales for the first half of 2006 (€ 67.2 million). The operating profit for the first six months is € 5,549,000 compared with € 1,939,000 in 2006 (up by 186 %). The net profit for the first half of 2007 is € 4,074,000, relative to € 805,000 during the first 6 months of 2006.
The order book at the end of the second quarter of 2007 is up to € 79.1 million, versus € 74.6 million at the end of the first quarter.
Huub Baren, Managing Director said: “We are pleased that we were able to continue the positive trend from the first quarter in the second quarter and to improve profitability even further. Following two quarters we are already performing substantially better than for 2006 as a whole. Our expectations for the 2nd half are also very positive. We believe we can retain our percentage profitability".
H continues: “The third quarter will be a little lower in terms of sales as the holiday period has a direct influence on sales in contract manufacturing. In the second quarter of 2007 sales by the Contract Manufacturing division rose through independent growth and a takeover to a record level of € 51.8 million (€ 21.6 million in 2006). The independent growth of contract manufacturing was impressive, namely 28 % (from € 21.6 to € 27.8 million). The order book rose from € 59.2 million (end of Q1) to € 63.4 million (end of Q2). Sales by the automation division amounted to € 14.5 million, compared with € 13.1 million in the comparable quarter of 2006, and meet our expectations. The order book at the end of the second quarter equaled € 15.8 million (€ 15.4 million at the end of the first quarter)".
