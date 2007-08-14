Ericsson will take only 160<br>from Coventry to Ansty

Not all of Ericsson's 300 Coventry employees will get to move with the business when it is transferred to Ericsson's new facility in Ansty. 140 will be located somewhere else.

The research unit in New Century Park in Coventry today employs 300 people and when this unit now will be transferred to the newly established unit in Ansty not all of the 300 will get to move with the business. About 140 people are now expected to either work from home or be located in any other location.



“The company will create a comprehensive package of measures to retain and redeploy staff affected by the closure: this is expected to include offering roles in other Ericsson locations and also creating home-based jobs. The company will make all efforts to retain key skills and experience wherever possible," said the firm.



The new Ansty unit will house staff from the closed Coventry site and certain resources from Beeston. About 650 people in total will work at the Ansty site.



“We acquired two research efforts essentially from Marconi in the UK, advanced telecoms research and optical research. The site at Ansty is currently a Greenfield site and we have applied for planning permission. We expect ground breaking to be in January next year and the first people to move there in Q2 2009," an Ericsson spokesperson told ElectronicsWeekly.