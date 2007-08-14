Is ST interested in acquiring Infineon?

News agency Reuters reported that according to rumors STMicroelectronics would be interested in acquiring Infineon.

According to the rumours ST would be interested in bidding 12,50 euro per stock for Infineon. This rumour is another big thing happening at ST at the moment. Earlier during this spring ST announced its interest of starting a flash memory joint venture with Intel. The European Competition body has now approved the joint venture and Intel, with an ownership of 45.1 percent and ST with an ownership of 46.8 will now together with Francisco Partners establish their flash memory company Numonyx somewhere in Switzerland. ST will now sell all of its assets within NOR and flash to the new company as well as its stake in the Chinese joint venture with Hynix. Intel will now also sell its NOR assets to Numonyx. The new company will initially employ about 8000 people.



STMicroelectronics will further strengthen its business by consolidating operations. STMicroelectronics expects to save 150 million dollars by moving its 150 mm fab in Carrolton, Texas's operations, its 200 mm fab in Phoenix, Arizona and its packing and testing facility in Ain Sebaa, Marocco to its 150 mm fab in Singapore and its other 200 mm fabs around the world.