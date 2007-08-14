Foxconn run by a dictator?

The Wall Street Journal made a profile of the EMS giant Foxconn's CEO Terry Gou. The article pointed out similarities with a dictator.

According to The Wall Street Journals profile of the Foxconn CEO Terry Gou he appears to be very impressed by Genghis Khan and the newspaper said that Gou appeared to run his company like a dictator. Terry Gou is reportedly not that comfortable being famous, not saying that he is either, but he wants to keep a low profile outside the company. There is a huge difference at the company though. At the big Longou factory there are big images of Terry Gou everywhere in the factory. "A leader must have the decisive courage to be a dictator for the common good", Terry Gou had said, according to a leaflet with “Gou's quotations".