Ericsson to consolidate British operations

Ericsson is about to consolidate many of its British operations to a new R&D centre in Ansty.

Ericsson is currently building a new R&D centre in Ansty – Midlands ,UK. When Ericsson acquired Marconi a number of units were taken over and to make the business more efficient Ericsson will now consolidate many of its British operations to the new centre in Ansty. The operations in New Century Park in Coventry and parts of the operation in Beeston and parts of the operations in Solihull will be transferred to the new centre in Ansty. When the restructuring is finished the new centre in Ansty will employ about 650 people.