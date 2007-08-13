Many new lines to Mouser<br>during the last six months

Mouser Electronics, Inc. announced it has dramatically expanded its linecard by signing 31 additional

electronic component suppliers in the first half of 2007.

With an already extensive portfolio of products across the board, the additional suppliers bolster the product choices for Mouser's unique design engineering customer base. The additional manufacturers represent all the major electronic product categories including semiconductors, embedded modules, optoelectronics, passives, interconnects and wire/cable assemblies, electromechanical, power, test and measurement, as well as tools, and supplies.



"Mouser is focused on offering a broad choice of the newest products and technologies to our engineering customer base from a wide range of leading electronic component manufacturers," said Glenn Smith, Mouser President and CEO.



"Adding this significant number of new suppliers reinforces Mouser's reputation as a one-stop shop for all the board-level components and associated development tools necessary for total project design, as well as delivering a faster time-to-market for the design engineering community."



Mouser significantly expanded its embedded line-up with a wide range of products from RF modules, circuitry, and antennas, to wireless sensor networks and high-performance RF components, RFID devices and a variety of remote access and networking solutions. The 11 additional suppliers include Tyco Electronics/Electronic Modules, Antenova, Connect One, RF

Monolithics and Cirronet, Quatech, FlexiPanel, Silex Technology, Multi-Tech, TEK Industries, and SkyeTek.



Top of the line FPGAs and programmable logic, microcontrollers, memory, high-performance mixed-signal products, and FPOAs were added from premiere semiconductor suppliers including Actel, Atmel, Wolfson Microelectronics, and MathStar.



Suppliers Avago Technologies, Pacific Silicon Sensors, and LedEngin brought additional semiconductor and optoelectronic components, silicon-based optical sensors, as well as Hi-Power LEDs and light source modules to Mouser's linecard.



A variety of connectors including sealed and unsealed, new standard ATCA, circular and filtered D-subs for instrumentation applications and electronic distribution systems were added through Delphi, Amphenol Alden, and CONEC.



Tyco Electronics Power Systems, Astec Power, and Mean Well USA, INC., enhance the power products category with various AC-DC and DC-DC switching power supplies, telecom power systems, and converters. Comair Rotron expands the line up of fans, blowers, impellers, and heat sinks. The circuit protection and EMI signal filtering product line expanded with the addition of AEM, Inc. and power magnetic products were added from Coiltronics. Other additions include hand-held test equipment from Amprobe; while Fascomp brings additional circuit hardware to Mouser.

Known for its broad-based product line, unsurpassed customer service, and streamlined warehouse operations, Mouser Electronics is the fastest growing catalog distributor in the electronics industry and the only major distributor to publish a new 1,900+ page print catalog every 90 days. In addition, its website is updated daily, contains more than 850,000 products for easy online purchase, and provides over 1.5 million cross-references, as well as more than 677,000 downloadable data sheets.