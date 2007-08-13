Electronics Production | August 13, 2007
Many new lines to Mouser<br>during the last six months
Mouser Electronics, Inc. announced it has dramatically expanded its linecard by signing 31 additional
electronic component suppliers in the first half of 2007.
electronic component suppliers in the first half of 2007.
With an already extensive portfolio of products across the board, the additional suppliers bolster the product choices for Mouser's unique design engineering customer base. The additional manufacturers represent all the major electronic product categories including semiconductors, embedded modules, optoelectronics, passives, interconnects and wire/cable assemblies, electromechanical, power, test and measurement, as well as tools, and supplies.
"Mouser is focused on offering a broad choice of the newest products and technologies to our engineering customer base from a wide range of leading electronic component manufacturers," said Glenn Smith, Mouser President and CEO.
"Adding this significant number of new suppliers reinforces Mouser's reputation as a one-stop shop for all the board-level components and associated development tools necessary for total project design, as well as delivering a faster time-to-market for the design engineering community."
Mouser significantly expanded its embedded line-up with a wide range of products from RF modules, circuitry, and antennas, to wireless sensor networks and high-performance RF components, RFID devices and a variety of remote access and networking solutions. The 11 additional suppliers include Tyco Electronics/Electronic Modules, Antenova, Connect One, RF
Monolithics and Cirronet, Quatech, FlexiPanel, Silex Technology, Multi-Tech, TEK Industries, and SkyeTek.
Top of the line FPGAs and programmable logic, microcontrollers, memory, high-performance mixed-signal products, and FPOAs were added from premiere semiconductor suppliers including Actel, Atmel, Wolfson Microelectronics, and MathStar.
Suppliers Avago Technologies, Pacific Silicon Sensors, and LedEngin brought additional semiconductor and optoelectronic components, silicon-based optical sensors, as well as Hi-Power LEDs and light source modules to Mouser's linecard.
A variety of connectors including sealed and unsealed, new standard ATCA, circular and filtered D-subs for instrumentation applications and electronic distribution systems were added through Delphi, Amphenol Alden, and CONEC.
Tyco Electronics Power Systems, Astec Power, and Mean Well USA, INC., enhance the power products category with various AC-DC and DC-DC switching power supplies, telecom power systems, and converters. Comair Rotron expands the line up of fans, blowers, impellers, and heat sinks. The circuit protection and EMI signal filtering product line expanded with the addition of AEM, Inc. and power magnetic products were added from Coiltronics. Other additions include hand-held test equipment from Amprobe; while Fascomp brings additional circuit hardware to Mouser.
Known for its broad-based product line, unsurpassed customer service, and streamlined warehouse operations, Mouser Electronics is the fastest growing catalog distributor in the electronics industry and the only major distributor to publish a new 1,900+ page print catalog every 90 days. In addition, its website is updated daily, contains more than 850,000 products for easy online purchase, and provides over 1.5 million cross-references, as well as more than 677,000 downloadable data sheets.
"Mouser is focused on offering a broad choice of the newest products and technologies to our engineering customer base from a wide range of leading electronic component manufacturers," said Glenn Smith, Mouser President and CEO.
"Adding this significant number of new suppliers reinforces Mouser's reputation as a one-stop shop for all the board-level components and associated development tools necessary for total project design, as well as delivering a faster time-to-market for the design engineering community."
Mouser significantly expanded its embedded line-up with a wide range of products from RF modules, circuitry, and antennas, to wireless sensor networks and high-performance RF components, RFID devices and a variety of remote access and networking solutions. The 11 additional suppliers include Tyco Electronics/Electronic Modules, Antenova, Connect One, RF
Monolithics and Cirronet, Quatech, FlexiPanel, Silex Technology, Multi-Tech, TEK Industries, and SkyeTek.
Top of the line FPGAs and programmable logic, microcontrollers, memory, high-performance mixed-signal products, and FPOAs were added from premiere semiconductor suppliers including Actel, Atmel, Wolfson Microelectronics, and MathStar.
Suppliers Avago Technologies, Pacific Silicon Sensors, and LedEngin brought additional semiconductor and optoelectronic components, silicon-based optical sensors, as well as Hi-Power LEDs and light source modules to Mouser's linecard.
A variety of connectors including sealed and unsealed, new standard ATCA, circular and filtered D-subs for instrumentation applications and electronic distribution systems were added through Delphi, Amphenol Alden, and CONEC.
Tyco Electronics Power Systems, Astec Power, and Mean Well USA, INC., enhance the power products category with various AC-DC and DC-DC switching power supplies, telecom power systems, and converters. Comair Rotron expands the line up of fans, blowers, impellers, and heat sinks. The circuit protection and EMI signal filtering product line expanded with the addition of AEM, Inc. and power magnetic products were added from Coiltronics. Other additions include hand-held test equipment from Amprobe; while Fascomp brings additional circuit hardware to Mouser.
Known for its broad-based product line, unsurpassed customer service, and streamlined warehouse operations, Mouser Electronics is the fastest growing catalog distributor in the electronics industry and the only major distributor to publish a new 1,900+ page print catalog every 90 days. In addition, its website is updated daily, contains more than 850,000 products for easy online purchase, and provides over 1.5 million cross-references, as well as more than 677,000 downloadable data sheets.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments