Xerox plans to outsource jobs,<br>plans to cut 450 jobs in Ireland

Xerox Europe a division of US based Xerox, a provider of digital systems such as printers and fax machines, plans to outsource some of its European operations jobs to lower cost regions such as Bulgaria, India and The Philippines.

The decision for outsourcing the European jobs follows an outsourcing deal with computer maker IBM. In Europe the Irish jobs are most affected as over half of the 900 Xerox Europe employees in Ireland are on the line following the IBM outsourcing deal.



Last week a circular sent by a staff committee to Xerox informed management said that the staff had sought legal advice on the way they were informed of the move. The circular also outlined ways to appease the affected staff, including proposals on redundancy packages, local media reports.