Enics to acquire two plants from Flextronics

The newly established aggressive EMS-provider Enics AG of Switzerland, announced today that it will acquire Flextronics electronics manufacturing activities located in Malmoe and Västerås, Sweden.

Enics, fully focused on industrial electronics, announced today that it will acquire Flextronics electronics manufacturing activities located in Malmoe and Västerås, Sweden. Operations of Flextronics Network Services will not be affected by this deal.



“This latest move is in line with our strategy to leverage the full scale of our groups capabilities as a competitive benefit to our customers by serving them in close proximity locally and providing them easy access to the whole plant network globally. It brings highly qualified resources to us and enables Enics to expand its established base in Sweden, where we see solid and exciting opportunities for our company to grow. Furthermore it comes with a rich portfolio of globally recognized OEMs, each one of which is perfectly matching our focus, and complements Enics strong position to provide full life cycle services to customers in the whole Scandinavian region. We therefore warmly welcome the new plants and the employees, as experienced and skillful allies in the development of Enics towards a global leader in its field”, says Mr Reijo Itkonen, President and CEO of Enics.



The deal is aligned with Flextronics’ ongoing strategy to offer customers optimal competitive services within design, manufacturing, logistics and network services. The sale of the Malmö and Västerås sites to Enics will allow Flextronics to focus on serving its global customers that require comprehensive services in multiple locations.



”By this deal with Enics the sites in Malmö and Västerås are transferred to an owner with focused manufacturing services on a specific market segment as its core business. By choosing a reputable player like Enics, this will create great opportunities for further development for the employees and for the customers, who will get continued attention from sites, offering competitive services”, says Peter Ekström, Chairman of the board, Flextronics International Sweden AB. “This deal fully supports our strategy of a streamlined and focused service offering, with competitive design-, industrialization and end of life services, close to the customers”.



By this acquisition, the annual sales of the Enics group will be around MEUR 250 and the company will employ altogether some 1600 persons in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Switzerland and China. The group is headquartered in Turgi, Switzerland.