Avnet to distribute eASIC in Israel

Fabless semiconductor company eASIC Corp. and Avnet ASIC Israel (AAI), a provider of ASIC and COT design and manufacturing services, announced today a partnership to deliver eASIC's structured ASIC technology to the Israeli marketplace.

Under the agreement, AAI will provide design, technical and sales support to customers using eASIC's products in Israel. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



In addition Nu Horizons and Atmel Corp. today announced an expansion of their existing distribution agreement.



Under the new deal, Nu Horizons now has franchised distribution rights for Atmel's full line of advanced semiconductor products throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Nu Horizons previously distributed Atmel's products throughout the U.K. and Ireland.