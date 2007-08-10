Göpel introduces specialty for car diagnostics

Göpel electronic provides a completely new hardware solution for versatile test and diagnostic applications in the vehicle electronics named smartCAR.

smartCAR is a universal, modular and portable hardware interface for the simple utilisation of the communication interfaces CAN, LIN and K-line by externally pluggable transceiver modules. It is connected to the system by means of a USB 2.0 interface. smartCAR enables transport protocols, diagnostic and rest bus simulation (on-board). Because of its compact design smartCAR is a mobile test system to be used in various application areas.