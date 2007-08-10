Somacis and Graphic have produced their first PCB in Donguan

The Chinese company Dongguan Somacis Graphic PCB Co. Ltd, incorporated after the joint-venture between the Italian SOMACIS pcb industries group and the English Graphic Plc, announced that it has just manufactured the first complete high-tech printed circuit board within its production factory located in Chashan, Dongguan City.

“We stake a lot on the high technological standard of our production process", says Mauro Dallora, the plant manager.



“A considerable part of our investments were channelled to this target. Soon we will be launching other more complex circuits, with blind via holes and 75 µm tracks. According to our forecast, by the end of August we should be ready to manufacture the first products using the CO2 laser drilling. In the near future we also will improve our capability with flex and flex rigid circuits. The impressive achievement we have reached today is the result of experience and competence in manufacturing printed circuit boards gathered by two leading European technology players. I would like to thank the entire technical staff and the whole personnel for their great commitment. The goals achieved up to date are gratifying from a technical point of view and motivating for the challenges ahead of us. We have a strong drive to carry on with our mission with an ever stronger commitment to offer our customers high technology products capable of standing up to the toughest quality and reliability standards", he added.