LED headlights in Audi cars

Audi has developed a headlight for its cars that fully relies on the LED technology.

Audi claims it is the first automobile manufacturer to use only LED technology in its headlights.



A PCB with heat sinks and a blower that is aimed to cool and defrost the LED system holds the complete LED lightning system. The assembly contains low-beam headlamps as the main function, consisting of two LED arrays with four active elements each, embedded in a free-form reflector. Three additional LED arrays with two LED chips each are located behind an optical lens; their task is controlling the bright/dark boundary and the range of the headlights. For the high-beam headlight, a four-LED array is located adjacent to the low-beam arrays. Near the lower edge of the assembly, a row of 24 LEDs forms the daytime running light.



According to EETimes Audi has received a special permission from the EU traffic administration for the deployment of pure LED lights in production cars. A regulation regarding the use of this technology for vehicles in general is expected for 2008.