Heavy increase in sales for Foxconn in July

Foxconn increased sales in July by almost 40% compared to the same month last year.

The world's largest EMS provider increased sales by 39.53% in July to reach NT$ 96,55 billion (USD 3,08 billion). The strong growth in July is in line with the growth for the company's sales in the first seven months of 2007. Foxconn has so far 2007 increased sales by 41.29%. Foxconns sales during the first seven months this year has reached NT$ 607.22 billion ($19.4 billion).