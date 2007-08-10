New corporate VP at STmicro

STMicroelectronics has hired Philippe Lambinet as new corporate Vice President.

STMicroelectronics today announced that Philippe Lambinet has joined the company as Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Company's Home Entertainment and Displays (HED) Group, reporting directly to President and CEO Carlo Bozotti. He will also hold responsibility for ST's Grenoble, France, site.



Lambinet, who holds a MSc. in Electronics from the Paris Ecole Supérieure d'Electricité, had been at STMicroelectronics as recently as 2001, when he was Vice-President and General Manager of what was then the company's Digital Video Division. In this role, he successfully drove the definition, design and production of digital video system-on-chip products, as well as the marketing and business development of all ST IC's used in digital set-top boxes, digital TV's and DVD players and recorders. Under Lambinet's leadership, ST grew to be the leading supplier of integrated circuits for set-top boxes.



Most recently, Lambinet was the Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of ADB Group, where he led the company's growth and expansion. During his tenure as CMO, the company evolved from a pure pay-TV set-top box vendor with a strong presence in Asia, into a global supplier of digital TV solutions with a presence in over 16 countries.



“Having operated as an important customer to ST over the last 6 years, I'm in a good position to understand how to take ST's Home Entertainment and Displays group to the next level," said Lambinet. “In the competitive Set-Top-Box and Displays markets, ST has leading-edge products, close relationships with customers and a talented team that I'm looking forward to leading to further success."



Lambinet will oversee activities at ST's Grenoble site, recognized throughout the world as among Europe's foremost integrated circuit (IC) design facilities. The site is home to 2,300 highly skilled technical professionals from at least 25 different nationalities who participate on multi-disciplinary teams renowned for their world-class expertise.



In addition, in assuming the leadership of ST's Home Entertainment and Displays Group, Lambinet joins a company in which consumer applications generated approximately 17% of revenue (according to the Company's Q2 2007 earnings release), and its Application Specific Product Groups (of which Lambinet's HED is an important part), generating more than 50% of the company's revenue.



As General Manager of the Home Entertainment and Displays Group, Lambinet's role includes all of the responsibilities previously covered by Christos Lagomichos, who has left the company to pursue other interests.