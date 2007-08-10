PCB industry to continue growth

The global PCB industry will according to a report from Visant Strategies continue its growth as the global electronics market will grow but there will be some challenges for the industry to handle.

"The PCB industry is closely tied to the electronics and semiconductor equipment markets and is easily influenced by competition as well as fluctuations in market demand", says report author Kaustubha Parkhi.



Report finds the PCB industry still faces many challenges in keeping pace with rapid evolution within the electronics industry at large



"Now it also has to meet additional technical challenges created by innovation within the industries it serves", the report finds.



"Challenges are inherent to designing and manufacturing even more miniature and complex boards and meeting the escalating demands from the increasing number of pins in a chip, the growth in high speed serial data streaming technologies, and the use of bused interfaces and clock rates higher than 400MHz, among other particulars", the report says.



However the global PCB industry is expected to grow from this years exceeded $50 billion to over $76 billion in 2012.