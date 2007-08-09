More production is moving back to Scandinavia

Sanmina-SCI has moved production of Ericsson products back to Sweden. According to Sanmina-SCI's European Sales Manager for Enclosures this may be a trend coming.

Both Elektromekan and Sanmina-SCI have done it; moved back manufacturing from Eastern Europe to Sweden. This is thanks to a higher grade of automation at the plants in Sweden. Earlier the jobs that required a lot of manual work were transferred to Eastern Europe since the labor costs there were at a significantly lower level but today the industrial robots have made these jobs more profitable to manufacture in Scandinavia close to the customer. In this case Sanmina-SCI transferred production of certain Ericsson products from Hungary to Forserum, Sweden but there will certainly be more products moved the same way.



"We do this by cost- and logistics reasons. The products that earlier was more profitable to manufacture in Hungary are today more profitable to manufacture in Forserum thanks to the rising labor costs in Hungary and Forserum's higher grade of automation and technology", Sanmina-SCI's European Sales Manager for enclosures, Anders Oldebäck, told evertiq.



"More products are likely to go the same way", he added.