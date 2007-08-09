Home LED market will speed up in 18 months

“You have to change all the infrastructure of the business. We are really prototyping now but it will be another 18 months before it really gets going", Zetex CEO Hans Rohrer said in an interview.

“For widespread usage in general lighting applications the market needs more time. We are competing with a very well established market. LED only now able to enter the general lighting market", Rohrer told ElectronicsWeekly.



When competing with old technology that is very well established in the society we can expect that it takes time to introduce new replacing technologies.



“We are now in an R&D expansion mode, adding aggressively to our key design people," said Rohrer.