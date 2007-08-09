Riedon signs Digi-Key for global distribution

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key Corporation and resistor manufacturer Riedon, Inc., announced that the companies have entered into a global distribution agreement.

With manufacturing, technical support and sales facilities in the United States, Europe, Mexico and China, Riedon is a global manufacturer/service provider of resistive solutions utilizing wire wound, thick and thin film, and Nichrome™ and Manganin™ foil resistive products used in such industries as communication, power management, medical devices and instrumentation.



The 15 and 30-watt Manganin foil resistors stocked by Digi-Key have a one percent tolerance, are available in TO-220, SMD TO-220 and TO-218 packages and range in value from 0.005 to 50 ohms. These resistors are ideal for the applications such as measurement and test equipment, motor drives, power supplies and electricity meters. These products are featured in Digi-Key's print and online catalogs and are available for purchase directly from Digi-Key. This new distribution agreement will enable Digi-Key to fulfill both the prototype and production quantity needs of its diverse customer base.



“We are very happy to expand our resistive product offering with innovative products from Riedon," said Mark Larson, Digi-Key president and COO. “We are certain that the new technology of foil resistors will be of consequential interest and appeal to our customers."



“Riedon is delighted to have signed a global distribution agreement with Digi-Key" said Gary Cavagnaro, Riedon's vice president of sales. “Our Manganin foil offering is a unique and great first product for our companies to work together on, as it offers the best combination of low ohmic values, tight tolerances and lowest TCR of any TO package offered in the market today. With Digi-Key's global sales channel and our extensive resistive product offering, we see significant opportunities for growth coming from this agreement."