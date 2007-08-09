Electronics Production | August 09, 2007
Sanmina-SCI manufactures world's first PCB with embedded ESD protection
CNN reported that Sanmina-SCI manufactures world's First prototype printed circuit board With 100 percent embedded ESD protection.
EMS provider Sanmina-SCI Corporation and Shocking Technologies, Inc., a developer of voltage switchable dielectric materials, today announced the production of what they believe is the world's first printed circuit board (PCB) with embedded electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection covering 100 percent of the components on the board.
Sanmina-SCI's PCB Division collaborated with its wholly owned subsidiary, Viking InterWorks(TM), and joint development partner, Shocking Technologies, to manufacture Viking VLP (Very Low Profile) DDR2 memory modules with Sanmina-SCI's patent pending eESD(TM) embedded electrostatic discharge protection technology. Initial third-party testing indicated marked improvement in ESD resistance of the sensitive memory devices mounted on the PCB. Multiple 6,000 volt discharges were directly injected into the modules without any damage or drop in performance recorded. This represented a 200 percent improvement in the energy protection level provided to the modules. With proper design, combining Xstatic(TM) with Sanmina-SCI's eESD technology, 15KV Human Body Model level's of protection per 61000-4-2 can be achieved.
"We are excited about this achievement," said George Dudnikov, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Sanmina-SCI's PCB and Backplane Divisions. "Up to now, we have been performing most of our development and performance evaluations on bare PCB test vehicles that did
not have actual components mounted on them. After several months of successful lab tests we felt ready to try the technology on real products. The lab results fell right in line with our expectations and demonstrated the reliability enhancements our technology could deliver."
"Sanmina-SCI's eESD technology uses a thin continuous layer of our patented Xstatic voltage switchable dielectric material under a ground plane inside the PCB," explained Lex Kosowsky, CEO of Shocking Technologies. "The VSD material is programmed to switch from being a pure dielectric insulator to pure electrical conductor, and then dissipate the ESD transient to ground before resetting itself, all in less than a nanosecond. Our research scientists worked with Sanmina-SCI's R&D group to tailor the material to very specific electrical and thermo-mechanical properties allowing it to survive not only the board fabrication and assembly process, but also qualification reliability testing. It's gratifying to see the first products of our joint development performing so well in a real-world environment. We believe this technology has the potential to be a cost-effective solution to ESD for most PCB-based products. The global protection it provides clearly increases reliability
and could significantly lower total system cost."
"eESD can be utilized in various types of PCBs, including flex circuits and chip substrates to protect 100 percent of the I/O on the board from ESD damage," added Dudnikov. "It can significantly improve the reliability of electronics that have higher exposure and sensitivity to ESD, such as Smart
Memory cards, cellular phones, PDAs and other handheld devices. IC manufacturers could potentially free up valuable chip space currently consumed by on-chip ESD protection diodes by moving the protective function to the substrate or PCB. We currently have one other memory manufacturer and a major cell phone manufacturer interested in the technology, and we expect to be in a position to start licensing the eESD technology by the end of the year."
Sanmina-SCI's PCB Division collaborated with its wholly owned subsidiary, Viking InterWorks(TM), and joint development partner, Shocking Technologies, to manufacture Viking VLP (Very Low Profile) DDR2 memory modules with Sanmina-SCI's patent pending eESD(TM) embedded electrostatic discharge protection technology. Initial third-party testing indicated marked improvement in ESD resistance of the sensitive memory devices mounted on the PCB. Multiple 6,000 volt discharges were directly injected into the modules without any damage or drop in performance recorded. This represented a 200 percent improvement in the energy protection level provided to the modules. With proper design, combining Xstatic(TM) with Sanmina-SCI's eESD technology, 15KV Human Body Model level's of protection per 61000-4-2 can be achieved.
"We are excited about this achievement," said George Dudnikov, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Sanmina-SCI's PCB and Backplane Divisions. "Up to now, we have been performing most of our development and performance evaluations on bare PCB test vehicles that did
not have actual components mounted on them. After several months of successful lab tests we felt ready to try the technology on real products. The lab results fell right in line with our expectations and demonstrated the reliability enhancements our technology could deliver."
"Sanmina-SCI's eESD technology uses a thin continuous layer of our patented Xstatic voltage switchable dielectric material under a ground plane inside the PCB," explained Lex Kosowsky, CEO of Shocking Technologies. "The VSD material is programmed to switch from being a pure dielectric insulator to pure electrical conductor, and then dissipate the ESD transient to ground before resetting itself, all in less than a nanosecond. Our research scientists worked with Sanmina-SCI's R&D group to tailor the material to very specific electrical and thermo-mechanical properties allowing it to survive not only the board fabrication and assembly process, but also qualification reliability testing. It's gratifying to see the first products of our joint development performing so well in a real-world environment. We believe this technology has the potential to be a cost-effective solution to ESD for most PCB-based products. The global protection it provides clearly increases reliability
and could significantly lower total system cost."
"eESD can be utilized in various types of PCBs, including flex circuits and chip substrates to protect 100 percent of the I/O on the board from ESD damage," added Dudnikov. "It can significantly improve the reliability of electronics that have higher exposure and sensitivity to ESD, such as Smart
Memory cards, cellular phones, PDAs and other handheld devices. IC manufacturers could potentially free up valuable chip space currently consumed by on-chip ESD protection diodes by moving the protective function to the substrate or PCB. We currently have one other memory manufacturer and a major cell phone manufacturer interested in the technology, and we expect to be in a position to start licensing the eESD technology by the end of the year."
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments